Crop loan waiver scheme launched in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 July 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: Still under a shadow of uncertainty on how many farmers would actually benefit from it, the much awaited crop loan waiver scheme was launched here on Thursday.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, formally launching the scheme, said the previous government during its 10 year tenure had waived off Rs.21,000 crore, and that the present version of the scheme would see crop loans up to Rs.1 lakh being waived off by depositing Rs.6,098 crore into bank accounts of 11.50 lakh farmers in the first phase. The second phase would have loans of upto Rs.1.5 lakh being waived off and it was estimated that about Rs.8000 crore was required for purpose. Similarly, in the third phase, loans of Rs.2 lakh would be waived off before the end of August, for which Rs.15,000 crore would be required, the Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the BRS government had failed to fulfill the promise made to the farmers on the crop loan waiver, he claimed that the Congress government within seven months had fulfilled the promise made to farmers “without imposing any terms and conditions’.

Addressing farmers at different Rythu Vedikas through a video conference from the Secretariat, Revanth Reddy said the passbook was the only parameter for the crop loan waiver and not the ration card, which would be used to ‘only determine a farmer’s family’.

Stressing that the Congress government was committed to the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said in the last seven months, Rs.29,000 crore was spent towards welfare schemes. “We are paying salaries to the employees on the first of every month. Rs.5,000 crore is being released towards pensions and salaries,” he said.

While interacting with a farmer from Warangal, the Chief Minister reminded that it was from the same place where the Congress had announced the Rythu Declaration. Accordingly, a public meeting would be conducted this month-end to thank the AICC leadership. “Myself and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will visit Delhi and invite Congress MP Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“A few people are trying to spread false information on the crop loan waiver. Do not believe them and in case of any glitches, approach the local banks,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that a few people were boasting about the Gujarat model, but now Telangana would emerge as a role model in ensuring farmers’ welfare.

He also assured that the State government would construct the Tummadihatti irrigation project and provide sufficient water to the farmers.