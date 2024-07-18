Harish Rao reiterates his challenge to CM Revanth Reddy

Harish Rao on Thursday offered to resign if the Congress government could fully implement its six key guarantees involving 13 promises along with the waiver of farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh by August 15.

Published Date - 18 July 2024

Hyderabad: Reiterating his challenge to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday offered to resign if the Congress government could fully implement its six key guarantees involving 13 promises along with the waiver of farm loans up to Rs.2 lakh by August 15.

Rao, who has been vocal about his doubts regarding the government’s commitment to these assurances, said: “I am ready to resign if you are successful in fulfilling them in full.”

If not, he wanted to know from the Chief Minister whether he would come forward to tender his resignation.

“Positions are not new to me. Resignations are not new either. I will do whatever good is possible for the people, farmers, poor and downtrodden groups. I will not hesitate to resign from any post any number of times”, he said adding that he had resigned from the posts of MLA and even as Minister in the party.

He added that Revanth Reddy was the one who would prefer to remain mum on any issue for the sake of posts.

Revanth Reddy was the one who had shied away from resignation during the fight for Statehood. Revanth Reddy had offered to retire from politics if he happened to lose the election in Kodangal in 2018. But he never stood his ground, Harish Rao added.