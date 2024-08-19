Crop loan waiver: Uttam admits over 17 lakh farmers yet to get waiver

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the loan waiver was pending in respect of over 17 lakh accounts. The waiver was could not be implemented due to technical reasons and that their issues would be addressed soon.

Hyderabad: Even as several hundreds of farmers are continuing to protest across the State after being denied the crop loan waiver, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday admitted that some farmers could not get loan waiver because of technical reasons and that their issues would be addressed soon.

Talking to the media at Jala Soudha, he said the loan waiver was pending in respect of over 17 lakh accounts. The waiver was could not be implemented for 1.2 lakh bank accounts due to incorrect Aadhaar numbers. Another 1.61 lakh accounts had discrepancies in respect of the names on Aadhaar and passbooks. There were errors in the entries made by the banks in respect of 1.5 lakh accounts, he said.

The ration card verification process had to be completed in respect of 4.83 lakh accounts. Another 8 lakh accounts had loan outstanding of more than Rs 2 lakh.

“We will solve it all soon. Farmers with loans above Rs.2 lakh will get loan waiver considered once they clear the due over and above Rs 2 lakh. We have set up complaint centres at all mandal headquarters, every eligible farmer will get the loan waiver,” he said.