Crunchy, crispy, delicious: Savoring the summer fried snacks of Telangana and beyond:

From the crispy dilli vadas and crunchy baji to lip-smacking murukku, these delicacies are integral to the rich culinary heritage of the region, evoking memories of family gatherings, festivals, and lazy afternoons.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: As temperatures rise across Telangana and other southern states, households are firing up their kadais to prepare an irresistible array of piping hot fried snacks.

“The summer snacking traditions transcend borders and bring families together over delectable, shared flavors,” said Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop.

“At Gold Drop, we take immense pride in being a part of this celebration by providing the highest quality cooking oil to fry up these treats to perfection, ” he added.

A few of the snacks tempting taste buds include Ullikipindu, Baji, Punugulu, Vada Pav, Mirchi Bajji and Murukku among others.

“Our premium refined oil allows home cooks to achieve the perfect degree of crunchiness for these traditional snacks,” added Lohiya. “The purity of an award-winning oil like Gold drop elevates and complements the distinct flavours and keeps snacks fresh for longer periods of time.”