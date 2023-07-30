CRY observes World Day against Trafficking in Persons in Khammam, Medchal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

The campaign programme includes, sensitization of adolescent girls, parents and Village Child Protection Committees and other community based organizations on the issue of trafficking

Hyderabad: In observance of World Day against Trafficking in Persons, Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-profit organization, along with its partner organizations initiated a week long awareness and sensitization campaign in Khammam and Medchal districts from July 25. World Day against Trafficking in Persons is observed on July 30 every year.

According to Regional Director of CRY John Roberts, the campaign programme includes, sensitization of adolescent girls, parents and Village Child Protection Committees and other community based organizations on the issue of trafficking. Besides, sensitization of frontline stakeholders such as anganwadi workers, ANMs, Panchayat secretaries on the issue of trafficking and preventive measures were also taken up, he informed.

John Roberts urged the State government to take decisive action to safeguard children’s rights and combat child trafficking effectively.

