Incidence of dengue fever rising in Telangana: Public Health Director

Public Health Director Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said that there is a possibility of a dengue outbreak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Director Public Health and Family Welfare Dr. G Srinivasa Rao speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: The incidence of dengue fever was on the rise in the State in the wake of wide-spread rainfall and floods across Telangana, Director (Public Health and Family Welfare) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao said.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he said there was a possibility of a dengue outbreak and that the Health department had already initiated remedial measures. Extensive sanitation programmes were launched across the State by the department in coordination with line departments. Health camps to treat residents in flood affected areas and awareness programmes were being conducted. People in flood affected villages were advised to use chlorinated water.

He said 2,315 dengue fever cases were reported so far across the State while 1,150 cases were reported for the corresponding period last year. The cases were high in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda. The Health department had shifted 1,000 pregnant women in flood-prone areas in the State to birth waiting rooms at PHCs and other hospitals this month, of whom deliveries of 250 were over.