CRY organises awareness programme against child labour

The CRY along with its partner organisations has been conducting awareness programmes and trying to reach out to the people at large and asking them not to engage child labourers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: As part of the World Day against Child Labour, Child Rights and You (CRY), a non-governmental organization (NGO), working towards ensuring children’s rights, undertook a week-long awareness programme from June 6 to 12 along with its partner organisations at the grass roots level in Khammam, Nagarkurnool and Medchal districts, where concentration of child labour is comparatively high.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the week-long activities in the three districts included conducting sensitization programmes in schools and community levels, organising rallies in villages and collaborating with the local and district level administration towards ensuring that every child should go to school instead of work.

