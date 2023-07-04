Kothagudem Collector asks officials to identify child labour hotspots

Special focus has to be laid in preventing child marriages and police cases have to be booked against parents performing child marriages, Durishetty said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Collector Anudeep D released the Operation Muskan-IX poster in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed officials to identify child labour hotspots to prevent child labour in the district.

The Collector, holding a convergence meeting on Operation Muskan and Operation Smile here on Tuesday, asked officials to monitor hotspots and book cases against those hiring children to work. He directed Labour officials to conduct inspections at brick kilns with revenue and police departments and submit a report. The origins of children rescued in Operation Muskan have to be analysed to take preventive measures.

Children rescued in Operation Muskan and Operation Smile should be provided seats in social welfare hostels to offer education to them. Officials have to inspect facilities at Bala Raksha Bhavan and submit a report. A compensation of Rs 1.54 crore was given to 389 children under POCSO Act by the government. Special focus has to be laid in preventing child marriages and police cases have to be booked against parents performing child marriages, Durishetty said.

348 child labourers rescued in six years: SP Dr Vineeth

In a statement, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said 348 child labourers were rescued and handed over to their parents in the last six years in the district as part of Operation Muskan. Out of this, 277 were boys and 71 were girls.

Last year, 64 child labourers, including 52 boys and 12 girls were rescued. A drive under Operation Muskan-IX was launched on July 1 and would continue till July 31, he said.