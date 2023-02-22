Entrepreneur and producer Zahir Patel talks about starting an NGO

Hyderabad: How many of you have tried to help others or worked for society? While we often recite those good words about being kind and helping each other, only a few grasp and adhere to them. People belonging to such niches are fewer, and we are glad that famous entrepreneur and digital creator Zahir Patel is one of them. He started his journey at a very young age, and today he has emerged as a business tycoon.

Having roamed across multiple nations, Zahir Patel has left his traces everywhere he went. He is a multifaceted businessman, and besides that, he is a huge philanthropist at heart. He has contributed in numerous ways to society. From helping the impoverished to aiding in the education and daily necessities of needy children, this man has done everything in his power to uplift people.

After all these consistent actions, he has now expressed his desire to start an NGO to promote education for kids who cannot afford it. Zahir Patel says, “Education is of utmost importance and it can change the future of an individual. By taking this initiative, I hope to be able to change the lives of many. Moreover, it’s the responsibility of each one of us to help the backward sections of society. We can only be a developed country when all the citizens are standing on equal footing with each other.”

We won’t disagree with what Zahir Patel has said and hope he will achieve his goals. A person is treasured for his big heart, and this businessman has that! Even after being so affluent and living a life in the luxury realm, Zahir Patel is wealthy at heart. He has always believed in giving back to society! And this is what makes him even greater.

Zahir was just 16 years old when he left India to build a future for himself and establish his name. Now, he is one of the most successful men, having properties like a mining company, a farmhouse, villas, etc., in countries like Madagascar and Zambia. Currently, Zahir Patel oversees a construction company in India called Patel Constructions. He also holds a few shares in the lifestyle company, Real Fitness Butter. We hope he always keeps up with the good work, as we need more people like him.