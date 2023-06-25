Hyderabad: Walkathon organised on World Day Against Child Labour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:35 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Enabling Child and Human Rights for Seed Companies (ECHO) organized a Walkathon commemorating World Day against Child Labour at Necklace Road, here on Sunday.

The event aimed to raise awareness about child labor in the seed industry and promote ethical practices received enthusiastic participation from over 275 individuals representing various seed companies and NGOs. Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture Cooperation and Marketing, Government of Telangana, flagged off the event.

The Walkathon was jointly organized by the member companies of ECHO including Glocal, Bayer, Syngenta, East-West Seed India, BASF Nunhems, Advanta, Seed Works and HM Clause. IT also saw the active involvement of child rights organizations, emphasizing the collaborative effort required to combat child labor in the agricultural sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “We must all work collaboratively to end the bane of child labor in agriculture and usher decent work standards. Through addressing the root causes, Telangana government was able achieve a very good success in addressing child labour issues in the State.”