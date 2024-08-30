Telangana: BC welfare residential colleges announce new admission dates

The BC Welfare residential degree colleges for women at Wanaparthy and Karimnagar are offering the programme for the academic year 2024-25.

Updated On - 30 August 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society on Friday extended the deadline to submit online applications for admissions to BSc (Hons) Agriculture till September 15.

Students who qualified in the TG EAPCET can submit the application forms on the website https://mjptbcwreis.telangana.gov.in./. Admission is on the basis of the TG EAPCET rank and reservation.

Meanwhile, the last date to enroll in the BA Animation and VFX course offered by the BC Welfare Residential College of Fine Arts is August 31.

Applications can be submitted on the society’s website. For more details, contact 9032644463 or 9063242329.