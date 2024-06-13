CSE graduate tops LAWCET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 10:27 PM

Hyderabad: PGM Ambedkar of Hyderabad walked away with top honours in the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TG LAWCET) 2024 results, which were declared on Thursday.

A CSE graduate, 33-yearold Ambedkar with 97.49 marks, secured first rank in the entrance test for admissions to the three-year LLB programme while Prathyush Sarasa of Ranga Reddy district with 96.65 marks secured second rank. Speaking to Telangana Today, Ambedkar said he was preparing for various competitive examinations after completing BTech CSE.

“One of my school friends suggested a law programme and I started preparations in February. I was sure of a good rank but did not expect first rank,” he said. In the entrance test held for admission to five-year LLB programme, Sriram Boddu of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Pippirishetti Dinesh of Kamareddy bagged first and second ranks respectively.

Similarly, Peri Bala Sai Vishnu Vardhan of Secunderabad got first rank in the LLM entrance test. Releasing the results, Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri said affiliation of the law colleges has already been completed by the respective universities and the list of colleges has been sent to Bar Council of India for approval. T

here are 25 law colleges offering 4,910 seats in the three-year LLB programme this time, he said, adding that 2,280 seats in the fiveyear law programme are available in 22 colleges and LLM programmes have 990 seats in 19 colleges.