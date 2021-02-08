CSI throws open Telangana Heart House in Hyderabad

The president of CSI, TelaCSIngana, Dr KMK Reddy said that the new building will help and guide upcoming young cardiologists, especially from Telangana, in their profession

Hyderabad: Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Telangana State, on Sunday has opened its new premises, Telangana Heart House at Road number 10, Jubilee Hills. The new building was inaugurated by CSI president Dr PP Mohanan in the presence of senior members of CSI’s Telangana chapter.

The president of CSI, TelaCSIngana, Dr KMK Reddy said that the new building will help and guide upcoming young cardiologists, especially from Telangana, in their profession. He thanked senior members of the Society for their support in establishing the new facility.

Secretary, CSI, Dr Rajiv Garg, Treasurer, Dr Sridhar Reddy Peddi, and other officer bearers of the CSI were present.

