CtrlS awarded Golden Peacock Award for Eco-Innovation

The jury selected CtrlS Datacentres, after having evaluated 234 companies on parameters such as innovation, environment, health and safety, energy conservation, and impact on climate change.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 2:00 pm

Hyderabad: Datacentre provider CtrlS was awarded the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Eco-Innovation. The company became the world’s first datacentre to be awarded in the datacentre category. In the past CtrlS has bagged several awards in Datacentre energy efficiency and Innovation from Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The jury selected CtrlS Datacentres, after having evaluated 234 companies on parameters such as innovation, environment, health and safety, energy conservation, and impact on climate change.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder & CEO of CtrlS said, “We are delighted and proud to receive the prestigious Golden Peacock Eco-Innovation Award. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to excellence in energy efficiency, sustainability, and addressing the critical environmental challenges.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .