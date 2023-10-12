CTSEM 2023 commences at NIT Warangal

The conference is being organized by the Transportation Division, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hanamkonda: Experts in the field of Transportation Engineering from academic institutions, industries, and research organizations have shared their knowledge, expertise, and experience with the young participants to provide an overview of the latest trends and potential research areas at the inaugural of the 9th Conference on Transportation Systems Engineering and Management (CTSEM 2023) held at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, on Thursday.

The conference was inaugurated by Prof. C.S.R.K. Prasad, Chairman of the conference. The objective of the conference is to bring together postgraduate students and research scholars to present their ongoing research works in Pavement Engineering, Traffic Engineering, and Transportation Planning.

The keynote speeches on day one were delivered by Prof. J. Murali Krishnan from IIT Madras and Prof. K. Sudhakar Reddy from IIT Kharagpur.

The programme is sponsored by LEA Associates South Asia Pvt. Ltd., Coact Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Avijeet Agencies Pvt. Ltd., and Parameshwari Projects. About 150 Postgraduate students and research scholars will be presenting their papers and receive valuable suggestions from the experts.