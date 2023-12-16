Industry-academia collaboration takes centre stage at R&D Conclave in NITW

Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hanamkonda: Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, emphasised the imperative need for research that aligns with industry needs. Speaking after inaugurating the R&D Conclave hosted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal, here on Saturday, he stressed the importance of nurturing ideas that could evolve into startups addressing societal challenges.

Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director of CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, highlighted the necessity of retaining homegrown talent. He urged a shift in perspective, emphasizing the vast potential within regions like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reminiscent of global tech giants led by CEOs of Indian origin. Dr Narayan underscored the critical need to translate patents into tangible actions.

Addressing the issue of unemployment, Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director General of Ni-MSME, advocated for entrepreneurial solutions. She urged NITs to spearhead the creation of companies, aligning with the vision of “One district, one product,” aiming to alleviate unemployment by fostering entrepreneurship.

Providing a global perspective, Dr J R Joshi, Project Director at DRDL, shed light on the burgeoning startup landscape in India, citing 99,000 startups across 670 districts as of May 2023. He emphasised the necessity for research ideas that complement industry needs, proposing the establishment of Centers of Excellence in collaboration with industries.

In a significant step toward collaboration, an MoU was signed between NIT Warangal and CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, aiming to bolster research and consulting efforts. This pact will facilitate resource sharing, joint research proposals, and collaborative guidance for PhD and M.Tech programmes.

The Industry Outreach event featured stalls at the V R Shastry Innovation and Incubation Center, where 20 industries and NITs showcased their research initiatives