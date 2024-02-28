IIT-Hyderabad, NIT-Warangal to work on Krishna and Godavari basins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo: IIT-Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday signed an agreement with 12 technical institutions for academic and research collaboration for basin management of six major rivers in the country.

They included Krishna and Godavari basins. While the Godavari basin was entrusted jointly to IIT Hyderabad and NEERI, Nagpur, the NIT Warangal and NIT Surathkal were entrusted with the task of managing the Krishna river basin.

Other river basins included in the project are Narmada (IIT Indore and IIT Gandhinagar), Mahanadi – IIT Raipur and IIT Rourkela, Cauvery – IISc Bangalore and NIT Trichy, Periyar – IIT Palakkad and NIT Calicut.

The agreements were signed at a function by G Ashok Kumar, Director General of National Mission for Clean Ganga and project director on behalf of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development and the directors of the consortium institutes.