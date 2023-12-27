CUET PG 2024 registration process begins; Here’s how to apply

General category candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000, while those candidates from EWS, OBC need to pay Rs 800. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and the third gender need to pay Rs 750. The CUET is scheduled to take place from March 11 to 28, 2024.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:44 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The application process for the CUET PG 2024 has began on its official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can submit the application till January 24, 2024 through online mode.

The exam is being conducted in three shifts: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Shift 1), 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Shift 2), and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Shift 3).

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2024

1. Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Register on the website.

3. Sign in using the provided credentials and complete the CUET PG application form.

4. Upload all required documents in the prescribed format and make the online payment.

5. Submit the details and download the confirmation page.

6. Print a hard copy of the CUET PG 2024 application for future reference.