TSCHE to provide guidance to higher education boards

TSCHE has unanimously decided during the all India State Higher Education Councils meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be providing direction and guidance to other higher education boards/councils of all the States in the country. This was unanimously decided during the all India State Higher Education Councils meeting held in Hyderabad on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, National Education Planning and Administration Agency, Centre for Policy Research in Higher Education Director Prof. Pradeep Kumar Mishra opined that the TSCHE was in the forefront in introducing reforms in the field of higher education. TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri explained that girls and women in large numbers were enrolling in higher education institutions in the State due to the special initiatives of the State government.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Student Academic Verification Services have been made available online to curb fake certificates in higher education and for quick verification, he said. TSCHE Vice Chairman and RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana said the State government and TSCHE was encouraging students towards innovation and entrepreneurship. Incubation centres like the T-Hub were established in the higher educational institutions in the State. Hyderabad has emerged as a centre for research and higher education institutions in the country, he added.