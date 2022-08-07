CWG 2022: Indian women’s hockey team clinches Bronze

India womens hockey team players celebrate after winning a Bronze medal after defeating New Zealand in the penalty shootout at Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on Sunday. (ANI Photo/ Hockey India Twitter)

Birmingham: Skipper Savita Punia led from the front with a spectacular display as the Indian women’s hockey team overcame the stopwatch controversy to beat New Zealand 2-1 in shootout and win the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games here Sunday.

This is the team’s first medal at CWG in 16 years. Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry’s equaliser.

In the regulation time, India got the lead through Salima Tete in the 29th minute. Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish.

The Indians were done in by a horrendous timing faux pas in the shoot-out against Australia. In the shootout on Sunday, India captain and goalkeeper Savita showed her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to give her side its third CWG medal.

After Megan Hull put New Zealand ahead, an agile Savita denied Rose Tynan, Katie Doar and Olivia Shanon, while Sonika and Navneet scored for India to register a famous win. The Indians came out attacking and made plenty of circle penetrations but failed to break the solid New Zealand defence.

India gained the tempo as the match progressed and built their attacks using both the flanks. But it was New Zealand who came close to taking the lead in the first quarter, in the form of a penalty corner which was well defended by the Indians.

Minutes later Sangita Kumari’s shot on target was blocked by the Kiwi defence. Seconds later Salima’s shot zoomed across the right side of New Zealand goal. The Indians continued in the same vein in the second quarter and had the better share of ball possession, but they failed to break the resolute New Zealand defence. In the 26th minute, New Zealand came tantalisingly close to taking the lead from a counter attack.

India finally broke the New Zealand defence a minute from half time through Salima, who scored off a rebound with a reverse hit after Navneet Kaur’s initial shot was saved by the opposition goalie.