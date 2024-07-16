Telangana hockey teams secure wins in Junior South Zone Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 11:48 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana women’s and men’s teams recorded victories in the Hockey India Junior South Zone Championship in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The State men’s team delivered a stellar performance, securing a convincing 4-0 win against Pondicherry, while the women’s team also triumphed with a 2-0 scoreline over Pondicherry. In other matches, Karnataka dominated with impressive victories of 5-0 and 6-0 against Kerala in the women’s and men”s categories respectively.

Results: Women: KAR 5 bt KL 0, AP 6 bt TN 0, TS 2 bt PY 0; Men: TS 4 bt PY 0, KAR 6 bt KL 0, TN 3 bt AP 0.