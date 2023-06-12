| Cyber Talk Digital Well Being Approach For Employees

Cyber Talk: Digital well-being approach for employees

It focuses on creating a work environment that supports employees' mental and physical health while using technology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 13 June 23

Digital wellbeing for employees refers to the practice of promoting a healthy and balanced relationship between employees and their digital devices and technology tools.

It focuses on creating a work environment that supports employees’ mental and physical health while using technology, rather than allowing digital tools to become a source of stress, distraction, or burnout.

With the advent of electronic gadgets and social media apps, there is an immediate need to empower people with the knowledge and tools to be safe and secure in this digital environment, as new cases related to e-commerce frauds online investments frauds, online cryptocurrency frauds, online gaming frauds, job frauds, marriage frauds cyberstalking, cyberbullying, sextortion, dissemination of obscene material like cyber crimes and other forms of trespassing on privacy are evolving day by day in different ways.

It is equally important to create a safer digital ecosystem that will help them distinguish between credible and questionable information and behaviour on the internet.

Few key aspects for Human Resource Officers to consider

* Awareness and Education: Start by raising awareness about the importance of digital wellbeing and providing education to employees. Offer workshops or training sessions that teach employees about healthy technology habits, mindful device usage, and effective time management.

* Setting Boundaries: Encourage employees to establish clear boundaries between work and personal life by defining specific work hours and avoiding excessive use of digital devices during personal time.

* Encouraging Breaks: Encourage employees to take regular breaks from their screens throughout the workday.

* Flexible Work Options: Offer flexible work options, such as remote work or flexible schedules, that empower employees to manage their time and reduce excessive screen time.

* Digital Detox: Encourage employees to take occasional digital detoxes, where they completely disconnect from digital devices for a defined period.

* Designing Healthy Workspaces: Ensure that workspaces are designed ergonomically and promote physical comfort.

* Encouraging Mindfulness: Promote mindfulness practices among employees, such as meditation or breathing exercises.

* Implementing Digital Wellbeing Tools: Consider implementing digital wellbeing tools or apps that can help employees track and manage their device usage, set screen time limits, or block distracting websites or applications during focused work periods.

* Open Communication: Foster a culture of open communication where employees feel comfortable discussing digital wellbeing concerns or challenges.

* Leading by Example: Managers and leaders should set an example by practicing healthy digital habits themselves.

Digital wellbeing approach by Human Resource Officers

With the move from a physical workspace to remote and hybrid work, it’s time for Corporate Heads to be not only concerned about mental and physical well-being, but also digital wellbeing especially among employees who spend their extended work days on computers alone.

* Mental Wellbeing: (a) Making them habituated to pre-planned schedules (b) Have Mindfulness, which lets go of anger, anxiety, and any preconceived notions. (c) Time management

* Physical Wellbeing: (a) Organising Digital Detox Tours (b) Regular breaks (c) Have periodic Acupuncture sessions, which can free them from texting neck and texting thumb issues.

* Digital Wellbeing: Organise expert talks on various topics, not limiting them to: (a) Digital Detox (b) Information Consumption & Dealing (c) Consent Management (d) Managing Social Media (e) Digital Parenting (f) Safety

Conclusion



By adopting a comprehensive digital wellbeing policy/approach, human resource officers can empower employees to navigate the digital landscape safely, promote a healthy work-life balance, and foster a productive and positive work environment.