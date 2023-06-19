Cyber Talk: All about paid blue ticks, verification badges

Twitter’s decision to offer blue-tick verification for a subscription fee has raised concerns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 AM, Tue - 20 June 23

The blue tick verification badge has traditionally been associated with authenticity and official recognition on the platform. However, with the introduction of a paid subscription model, there is a possibility that scammers or impersonators could exploit this system to deceive others.

The decision by Twitter to offer blue-tick verification for a subscription fee has raised concerns among experts regarding the potential misuse and risk of trapping gullible individuals into unlawful activities by scammers.

Scammers could create accounts with names similar to genuine companies, individuals or government organisations and get a paid subscription, which could lead to confusion and make it easier for scammers to impersonate trusted entities, potentially engaging in fraudulent activities.

Users may be inclined to believe the information shared by a verified account, leading to a higher likelihood of them falling for scams or the misinformation being spread by imposters.

Possible frauds using blue tick social media accounts:

–Scammers may create fake social media accounts that resemble verified accounts of public figures, celebrities or well-known organisations. This can mislead users into thinking that they are interacting with a legitimate account, giving the fraudster an opportunity to exploit their trust.

–Scammers may engage with users through direct messages and may claim to offer exclusive opportunities, promotions or services, tricking users into sharing personal information or participating in financial scams.

–Scammers may target brands and individuals by posing as verified accounts and offering fake endorsements or sponsorship opportunities.

–Scammers may create fake customer support accounts for well-known brands or companies that are verified on social media platforms, and they can trick users into sharing sensitive information, such as passwords, credit card details, etc.

–Scammers can spread false information or propaganda that can have wide-ranging effects, including manipulation of public opinion, incitement of discord or even potential harm to individuals or organisations.

A few points to consider while dealing with blue-tick Twitter accounts:

–Take the time to verify the account details, such as username, follower count, content consistency, verified website or any other cross-references from trusted sources.

–Genuine blue-tick accounts typically share consistent and high-quality content related to their field or expertise. Look for patterns of regular posting and engagement with followers. Be wary of accounts that suddenly change their content or exhibit suspicious behaviour.

–Be cautious if a blue-tick account reaches out to you requesting personal information, financial details or passwords. Legitimate entities usually don’t solicit such information through social media platforms.

–If you need to interact with a blue-tick account, especially for customer support or inquiries, try to use official channels such as the verified website, official email addresses or dedicated customer support platforms.

–Exercise caution when clicking on links shared by these accounts, especially if they seem suspicious or promise extraordinary offers. Unshorten the link and check if it’s a phishing link.

People fall prey to wanting to become verified accounts:

–Many aspiring influencers believe that being verified will elevate their influencer status, attract more followers and unlock sponsorship opportunities. This desire for (verified mark/blue tick) validation can make them susceptible to scams or fraudulent schemes promising verification.

–Scammers may create spoofed social media accounts posing as verification services. They claim to have connections or inside knowledge that can help individuals obtain verification quickly.

–Phishing scams involve fraudulent emails, messages or websites that mimic or spoof official communication from social media platforms.

–Some scammers create fake accounts, pretending to be representatives of social media platforms.

Reporting a fraud:

If you come across a social media account that appears to be engaged in fraudulent activities or impersonation, first try and report it on the respective social media platform.

—https://help.twitter.com/en/safety-and-security/report-a-tweet

—https://www.facebook.com/help/1380418588640631

—https://www.linkedin.com/help/linkedin/answer/a1344213/recognize-and-report-spam-inappropriate-and-abusive-content?lang=en

—https://help.instagram.com/192435014247952

—https://faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/?cms_platform=android

–Cybercrime portal: https://www.cybercrime.gov.in.

–Toll-free number 1930 just in case there is a financial loss.