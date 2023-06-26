Cyber Talk: Various portals to report cybercrime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Tue - 27 June 23

Reporting cybercrime in India involves following certain procedures to ensure that the authorities are made aware of the incident and can take appropriate action. Here are the steps you can take to report cybercrime in India:

* Collect as much evidence as possible related to the cybercrime including screenshots, emails, chat logs, bank transaction records, video and audio conversations or any other relevant information mentioned below that can support your complaint.

(1) Incident

(a) Mode of communication (Internet, social media platform etc.) (b) Date and time (c) Upload evidence (screenshots of payments bank statement’s for financial frauds. For harassment or any others attach related, screenshots, picture, audio, video etc.)

(2) Suspect details if any

(a) Suspect name

(b) Identity (mobile, email, social media URL’s etc)

(c) location (workplace etc.)

(3) Complainant’s details

(a) Full name & supporting details (father, spouse, guardian etc.)

(b) Email ID/Phone number

(c) Address & ID Proof (Aadhar etc.)

* Contact the local police station nearest to your location or the cybercrime division of the respective police Commissionerate. Provide them with a written complaint containing all the relevant details, including the nature of the crime, the date and time of the incident, and the evidence you have collected.

* Attach copies of any relevant documents or evidence to your complaint. It’s ideal that you list the evidences in a sequential manner of the crime that happened to you.

* Do inquire about the progress of your complaint/FIR/Petition and regularly follow up with the investigating officer assigned to your case. Maintain a record of the officer’s name, contact details, and any reference numbers provided to you.

* Ensure that you preserve all relevant evidence related to the cybercrime, including emails, messages, or any other digital content.

Cybercrime reporting related portals:

There are specific portals to report different types of cybercrime in India:

* Cybercrime-related frauds: To report cyber frauds such as defamation, cyberbullying, cyberstalking, obscene content, pornography, sextortion, and phishing frauds, use https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/ .

* Financial cyber frauds: For financial cyber frauds, you can call 1930. The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System will help freeze the scammers’ funds.

* Cybersecurity and cyberterrorism: Related incidents can be reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) through their website at https://cert-in.org.in

* Lost or stolen phones: To report lost or stolen phones, you can use the Central Equipment Identity Registration (CEIR) portal at https://ceir.sancharsaathi.gov.in/Home/index.jsp.

* Unauthorised use of mobile phone services: If you suspect that someone is using your credentials for mobile phone services without your consent, you can report it on https://tafcop.sancharsaathi.gov.in/telecomUser/

* One Nation One Ombudsman Scheme allows to raise complaint, when you accidentally or unknowingly transfer money to others using UPI. (a) Raise complaint on the respective UPI Service Provider (b) Call toll free no 14448 (c) Log-on to the portal: https://cms.rbi.org.in and raise complaint (d) Email complaint to CRPC@rbi.org.in

* UPI Dispute Redressal Mechanism (NPCI)-Raise a complaint on https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/upi/dispute-redressal-mechanism for UPI transaction

Cyber safety tips:

* Create strong passwords by combining uppercase, lowercase letters, special characters and numerical.

* Enable two factor authentications where ever possible.

* Enable your Wi-Fi router with WPA2 or WPA3 encryption for secure data transmission and never use Public Wi-Fi

* Review and adjust the privacy settings on your social media accounts to control the information you share

* Download software, apps, and files only from reputable sources like play store/app store

* Regularly backup your important files and data to external hard drive/cloud storage

* Stay informed about digital wellbeing and the latest cyber scams, and best security practices

Grievance Appellate Committee:

For all social media frauds, report from respective Social Media Portal for a resolution. If you are not happy with solution provided by them you can report on https://gac.gov.in/.