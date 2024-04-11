Cybercrime awareness campaign held in Hyderabad

Awareness was sought to be created on investment fraud, stock trading fraud, OTP (one-time password) fraud and social media fraud among others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 12:25 AM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police organised an awareness campaign on various types of cyber frauds, at DD Colony in Amberpet here on Wednesday.

Officials advised citizens not to believe fraudulent websites and invest in unauthorised websites which lure them in the guise of high returns.

“Do not reveal the OTP, debit and credit card details and personal information to unknown persons,” said an official during the awareness campaign, according to a release issued here on the day