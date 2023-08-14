Cyber Talk: Venting on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Venting on social media refers expressions of our emotions, frustrations, thoughts, or grievances openly and publicly on social media platforms. Sharing personal experiences, problems, or feelings with a wide audience, often with the intention of seeking support or validation, or letting off anger or frustration over an issue with individual or an organisation.

Drawbacks of venting on social media

There are a few possible drawbacks of venting on social media, including (a) Conflict Intensification (b) Unwanted Attention (c) Continual Attention Craving and (d) After Effects on Mental Health.

Why people vent on social media

* Gaining attention – Unfortunately, in these modern times, we are measured by the likes, comments, and followers we have on social media, so most individuals vent on social media to gain attention and reactions to increase their follower base.

* Emotional release – Social media is the only place for people to express their emotions, whether positive or negative, in anonymity.

* Pressure to share – In these modern times, there’s often an expectation to share first on social media, both positive and negative aspects.

* Validation – Sharing thoughts and feelings on social media can result in receiving support from friends, family, or even strangers.

* Anonymity – Some people feel more comfortable venting on social media because they can do so anonymously, which provides a sense of security and reduces the fear of immediate consequences.

How to vent on social media

* Right platform – You must consider the social media site that is more suitable for the type of venting you wish to do because different social media platforms have different types of audiences.

* Tone and tenor – Be clear whether you’re seeking assistance, sharing expertise, or simply expressing yourself — think about the tone of your rant.

* Your feelings – Instead of just complaining about the situation, try explaining how and why you feel which will help others understand your viewpoint or narrative.

* Topic – When expressing yourself, exercise caution when bringing up delicate or divisive issues because they can result in conflict.

* Privacy – As social networking platforms allow you to share posts with specific friends or followers as opposed to making them totally public, be sure you have complete control over your privacy settings.

* Personal information – Refrain from disclosing details about yourself that could jeopardise your privacy.

* Feedback – Be open to feedback and behave respectfully, otherwise be ready for a range of negative reactions.

* Context – Provide your audience the background information about the issue you’re sharing so they can grasp it without needing to invade your privacy.

* Be positive – Venting on social media is normal, try to counter it with encouraging information.

* Review your posts – After venting, give yourself some time to think about what you said. Review whether expressing yourself helped you feel better and whether you’re satisfied with what you posted.

