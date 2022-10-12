Cyberabad cops launch ten more Traffic Task Force teams to ensure free flow of traffic

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: To ensure free flow of traffic on the busy corridors of Cyberabad, ten more Traffic Task Force teams were introduced by the Cyberabad traffic police on Wednesday. Six teams were already introduced in the month of August.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra flagged off the ten teams comprising two policemen each at IT corridor Gachibowli in the presence of other traffic police officials.

Raveendra said the traffic task force is provided with motorcycles and during peak hours when there is a heavy flow of traffic, the cops will be able to move around and swiftly act wherever there are traffic jams or slowdowns, vehicle breakdown or water clogging, to manage the traffic and ensure smooth flow of vehicular movement.

The traffic higher-ups have identified the routes and the vehicles will move on the designated routes and will be monitored from the command and control centre.

The vehicles are affixed with a siren and a public address system while the policemen are provided with body worn cameras, breathe analyzers, goggles, wireless communication set and LED baton.