Cyberabad Police carry out series of raids on farmhouses, pubs

In a series of raids at lodges, farmhouses, pubs, and dhabas, the Cyberabad Police booked six cases against persons indulging in illegal activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: In a series of raids at lodges, farmhouses, pubs, and dhabas, the Cyberabad Police booked six cases against persons indulging in illegal activities on Saturday night.

At Pet Basheerabad the police raided a guest house and caught eight persons who were found consuming ganja and liquor.

The management allowed the persons to hold liquor parties although they did not obtain license from the Prohibition and Excise Department. All eight persons were taken into custody and a case has been booked against them at Pet Basheerabad police station, police said.

At KPHB police station limits, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team raided a hotel and found prostitution was being carried out in a room. The police caught the customer and rescued the victim.

They registered a case at the KPHB police station. Efforts were on to nab two persons who were organizing the prostitution.

At Shameerpet, the police during a check at a farmhouse found 10 persons were consuming ganja and also holding a liquor party. While the police caught the persons, the owner of the farmhouse was absconding. A case was booked at Shameerpet police station.

At Moinabad police station limits, the police found two persons were organizing ‘mujra’ party at a farmhouse. The police rescued four girls from the place and caught 15 persons including two organizers. The owners of the farmhouse went absconding. A case was booked at Moinabad police station.

In another case at Moinabad, the police raided a resort and caught eight persons who were consuming hookah and liquor in violation of the law. A case is booked against them.

At Shamshabad police station, the police caught one Anup who was allowing people to hold liquor parties at his farmhouse without obtaining permission from the Prohibition and Excise Department. A case is booked against him.