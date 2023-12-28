| Two Inspectors Suspended For Mishandling Cases In Cyberabad

Two inspectors suspended for mishandling cases in Cyberabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:39 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Two Inspectors were placed under suspension by the Cyberabad CP for dereliction of duty and unprofessional conduct.

The Inspectors working at the RGI Airport and KPHB police stations had reportedly mishandled different cases pertaining to family issues and the other a regular case.

On information about the discrepancy the Cyberabad CP, Avinash Mohanty ordered and enquiry and placed the Inspectors under suspension.