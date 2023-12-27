Cyberabad Police Commissioner urges victims of cyber frauds below Rs 50,000 to report locally

Cyberfraud victims who had lost amount over Rs. 50,000 can lodge complaint at the Cybercrime police station and obtain an FIR.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Avinash Mohanty urged the victims of cybercrimes, who have lost an amount below Rs.50,000 to fraudsters, to lodge complaints at local police stations. The directions were issued after noticing the difficulties of people in approaching the cybercrime police stations and getting cases registered.

“Cyberabad has a vast jurisdiction and for getting a case registered, people are coming to cybercrime police station at Gachibowli. Instructions have been issued to all local law and order police station to accept petitions and investigate the cases where the amount lost is less than Rs. 50,000,” said Avinash Mohanty.

Cyberfraud victims who had lost amount over Rs. 50,000 can lodge complaint at the Cybercrime police station and obtain an FIR. Previously, people who had lost above Rs. 1.50 lakh were asked to file complaint at Cybercrime police station.