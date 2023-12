Cyberabad police commissioner transfers two inspectors amid corruption allegations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:31 AM, Sun - 31 December 23

Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty transferred two Inspectors working at Moinabad and Mokila police station.

The Inspector P Venkat Ranga and P Naresh were issued transfer orders on Saturday.

There are complaints of allegedly indulging in corruption against the Moinabad Inspector following which the Cyberabad CP transferred him.