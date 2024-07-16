Cyberabad drugs case: Peddler Nikhil in touch with managers, DJs of seven pubs

The police arrested five drug peddlers including two foreign nationals on Monday and seized 199 grams of cocaine from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police who caught 11 persons including five drug consumers found that one of the drug addicts Nikhil, was in touch with managers and DJs of seven pubs in the city.

The police arrested five drug peddlers including two foreign nationals on Monday and seized 199 grams of cocaine from them. The police had also apprehended six consumers of the 13 identified so far. Officials stated that Nikhil is in touch with at least seven managers and DJs and supplying them drugs. The police are further investigating the case to identify more peddlers and consumers.

Also Read Hyderabad: Five drug peddlers arrested by Cyberabad Police

The police are now identifying the consumers and other peddlers with the help of social media accounts of the arrested people.