Hyderabad: Five drug peddlers arrested by Cyberabad Police

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police with the assistance of TG Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) arrested five drug peddlers and 13 customers including Hindi movie actor Aman Preet Singh. The Cyberabad police, on Monday, said that they have seized 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs. 35 lakh, two passports, two bikes, 10 cell phones and other materials from the drug peddlers.

“Among the customers identified are Aman Preeth Singh, and 12 other persons. Six of them were apprehended and they had tested positive for use of cocaine. During the investigation, if we come to know any of the customers have sold drugs to anyone then automatically, they will be treated as peddlers,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad), Ch. Srinivas.

The arrested drug peddlers included Onuoha Blessing alias Joana Gomes (31) of Nigeria, Azeez Noheem Adeshola (29), Allam Satya Venkata Gowtham (31), Sanaboina Varun Kumar (42) and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef (36). The five drug peddlers were sourcing cocaine from Nigeria and supplying it to the customers in the city, police said.

Allam Satyam had supplied around 2.6 kilograms of cocaine in the last six months to the consumers. Two Nigerian nationals Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna and Divine Ebuka Suzee, who are kingpins of the trade, are absconding. The Telangana police announced a reward of Rs. 2 lakh to anyone who could give information about them.