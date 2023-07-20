Cyberabad police nab fake ACB official

Cyberabad police arrest man for posing as an ACB official and froze bank account having deposit of Rs 2.24 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: A police job aspirant who got inspired by Tollywood movie ‘Gang’ starring actor Surya and ultimately became a fake ACB official was nabbed by the Cyberabad police on Thursday.

The police seized eight mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, Cash Rs. 85,000 and froze a bank account having deposit of Rs. 2.24 lakh.

The man Nutheti Jayakrishna (28) a resident of Bengaluru and a native of Ananthapur, is allegedly involved in three cases of extortion and cheating registered at Siddipet and Shamshabad police stations.

According to the police, Jayakrishna along with his associates contacted government officials in the two Telugu States over phone and introduced himself as an official of Anti-Corruption Bureau. Jayakrishna would tell the official that the ACB received graft related complaint against him and those are being investigated. “On pretext of settling the issue, Jayakrishna extorted money from the officials,” said DCP (Shamshabad) K Narayana Reddy.

Jayakrishna was previously involved in 34 cases registered in the two Telugu States.

The police said that so far Jayakrishna had used 200 SIM cards, 100 phones and used nine bank accounts to receive money from his victims.

Officials said that Jayakrishna, while preparing for sub inspector recruitment exam watched ‘Gang’ movie and since decided to extort money from people.