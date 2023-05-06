Cyberabad cops nab four drug peddlers, seize 300 grams of cocaine

Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with Raidurgam police caught the gang who were sourcing the contraband from Goa and supplying it to customers in the city

Updated On - 11:45 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Hyderabad: Four members of a drug peddlers gang including a Nigerian were arrested by the Cyberabad police on Saturday. The police seized about 300 grams of cocaine from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with Raidurgam police caught the gang who were sourcing the contraband from Goa and supplying it to customers in the city.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra said the gang was selling cocaine for Rs 18,000 a gram to customers.

The police identified the customers who were regularly purchasing the drug from the gang and consuming it. Legal action will be initiated against them also, said the Cyberabad CP.

