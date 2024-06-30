Cyberabad police nabs 262 offenders in Saturday night drive check

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 June 2024, 12:49 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught 262 offenders during driving checking on Saturday night.

A total of 191 two-wheeler riders, 11 – three-wheelers, 56 – four-wheeler and four heavy vehicles drivers were booked by the traffic police for driving in inebriated condition. Twelve persons recorded BAC levels above 300 mg/100 ml.

All those caught will be produced before the court, said Cyberabad traffic police.