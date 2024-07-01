Cyberabad Police launch ‘Operation Muskaan-X’ to trace, rescue missing children

Cyberabad Women & Children Safety Wing (W&CSW) DCP K. Srujana, in the meeting said that facial recognition software application ‘Darpan’ will be utilized to identify missing children.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will launch ‘Operation Muskaan-X’ from July 1 to 31 to trace missing children and rescue those involved in begging, rag-picking, child labour, trafficking, bonded labour, etc.

As part of the initiative, in a convergence meeting on Operation Muskaan-X on Monday, senior police officials said that a total of 11 teams have been formed with each team consisting of SI and four constables (including one woman constable) to identify, rescue and rehabilitate children trapped in trafficking.

Senior police officials urged stakeholder departments to cooperate and co-ordinate with the Operation Muskaan-X teams. “Based on the data from previous cases, we have identified hotspots where children are forced into labour. Our teams, along with other stakeholder departments, will coordinate the rescue and rehabilitation work,” B. James Babu, Inspector of Police, AHTU, Cyberabad said.