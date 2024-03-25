Cyberabad police seize 1 kg Alprazolam, arrest three

Those caught are Anil Goud (32), a fertilizer shop owner, Sharath Babu (30), a toddy shop owner and Sudhakar (42), a realtor. One person Narsimhulu is absconding.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 05:22 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT (Shamshabad) team caught three persons who were allegedly smuggling Alprazolam in a car on Sunday evening.

The police seized one kilogram of Alprazolam, a swift car and three smart phones.

According to the police, Anil Goud teamed up along with Sharath and Sudhakar and purchased the contraband from Narsimhulu at the rate of Rs. 15 lakh a kilogram and were supplying to toddy shops.