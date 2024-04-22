Hyderabad: Avon Defence Systems launches its new facility at TSIIC Hardware Park

| Avon Defence Systems Launces Its New Facility At Tsiic Hardware Park In Shamshabad

The new facility will create job opportunities for up to 150 skilled professionals in the next 18-24 months and contribute to the economic growth and development of Telangana.

22 April 2024

Hyderabad: Avon Defence Systems Pvt Ltd, specializing in systems mechanical design and systems integration, has launched its new facility at Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Hardware Park, Shamshabad.

The 5000 sft facility will be dedicated to manufacturing of critical defense systems including High Accuracy Mechanical fabrication, Integration, Power Converters Design and Manufacturing, UAVs integration with strategic payloads etc.

Srikanth Reddy Aileni, CEO and Co-founder, Avon Defence Systems said “The new facility underscores our commitment to providing indigenously-developed, manufactured, cutting-edge defense solutions”.

Raghuveer Reddy, CTO and Co-Founder, Avon Defence Systems, highlighted the key technical aspirations and goals of the company.

The facility was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri and former Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and former Chairman, DRDO; industry leaders, and key stakeholders, who gathered to witness the unveiling of this facility.

