Hyderabad: Police seizes 15 tonnes of PDS rice at Rajendranagar

Investigations revealed that an individual named Salman from Chandrayagutta was smuggling PDS rice from Chandrayagutta godown.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT along with the local police intercepted a truck and seized 15 tonnes of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice at Manasa Hills main road, Rajendranagar on Friday.

