Nearly Rs 2 crore unaccounted cash was seized in Cyberabad

The Rajendranagar police seized Rs 15.4 lakh unaccounted cash from a car belonging to a private bank and Rs 11.6 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from a jeep at Narsingi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 09:42 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Cyberabad police conducted special drives and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.9 crore during vehicle checks at eight locations across the commissionerate on Monday.

Officials seized unaccounted cash of Rs 74 lakh from a car belonging to a cash management company at Pet Basheerabad; similarly unaccounted cash worth Rs 34 lakh was seized from a vehicle at Kothur. Likewise, Rs 21 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from a cash management firm vehicle at Madhapur and Rs 19.2 lakh was seized during checking at Chandanagar.

Also Read RGIA passengers advised to plan alternative routes in view of Revanth Reddy’s roadshow today

The Rajendranagar police seized Rs 15.4 lakh unaccounted cash from a car belonging to a private bank and Rs 11.6 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from a jeep at Narsingi.

Likewise, unaccounted cash of Rs 5.4 lakh was seized at KPHB and Rs 15 lakh was seized from a car at Mokila Police said the persons in possession of the cash failed to produce any valid documents related to the cash. Officials said the seized money would be handed over to the I-T Department for further action.