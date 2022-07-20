Cyberabad Police seize drugs worth Rs 5.1 crore in 6 months

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:00 AM, Wed - 20 July 22

Apart from cash, Cyberabad Police have seized several bikes, cars and heavy vehicles including trucks transporting drugs. —File photo

Hyderabad: In just six months, cocaine and marijuana worth a staggering Rs 5.1 crore have been seized in the Shamshabad Zone of the Cyberabad Police.

According to officials, apart from the seizure of these drugs, the police stations under the Shamshabad Zone Police also caught 61 persons for smuggling marijuana, cocaine and other psychotropic substances.

Shamshabad DCP R Jagdishwar Reddy said control of the drug menace has been one of the top priorities of the Cyberabad Police.

“We have formed special teams consisting of law and order police in coordination with the Special Operations Team and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team to curb the menace,” he said.

The DCP said it was a priority to lookout for drug dealers and consumers, and they had built a robust informant network to assist, combat the drug problem and registered 18 drug-related cases in the first half of 2022.

“We have recovered several lakhs of rupees apart from seizing bikes, cars and heavy vehicles including trucks which were used to transport the narcotic substances,” Reddy said.

Nearly 1,982 kg of marijuana and 10 grams of cocaine, altogether worth Rs 5.1 Crore, were seized and 61 suspects were booked for drug peddling and jailed.

“Our crackdown on drugs and drug peddlers until now, in the last six months should undoubtedly send a strong message to all those involved with narcotics. We will continue the special drives to make the city safer,” the DCP said.