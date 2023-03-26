Cyberabad police suspect criminal gangs from NCR, Kolkata in data theft case

The Cyberabad police arrested seven persons who were illegally trading with the data of around 16 crore Indians after obtaining it through several backdoor channels

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:07 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Hyderqabad: The Cyberabad police who are probing the ‘data breach’ case suspect criminal gangs operating from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Kolkata might had ‘purchased’ the data through online channels and used it to dupe citizens.

The Cyberabad police arrested seven persons who were illegally trading with the data of around 16 crore Indians after obtaining it through several backdoor channels. The database was sold for small sum of amount by at least three companies through online platforms managed by three of the arrested suspects.

The police stumbled upon the scam while investigating into three criminal cases registered in Cyberabad wherein the fraudsters had conned people and duped them of certain amounts.

“We have sought custody of the suspects from the court. Presently they are in judicial remand. After we get them we will question them and find out the customer base of the three companies and related aspects,” said an official of Cyberabad police.

A special team was formed by the Cyberabad Commissioner to investigate into the case. Also, the police found that data base of around 2 lakh persons working with law enforcement agencies was available with the three companies and police fear it could have national ramifications on the security of the country.