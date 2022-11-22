Cyberabad police to auction 504 abandoned/ unclaimed vehicles

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have put 504 abandoned/ unclaimed vehicles of various types and make, for public auction. The vehicles are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds.

Any person having objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the police station SHO concerned, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of six months failing which the vehicles will be auctioned after six months.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N. Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, Cyberabad – phone number 9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police “www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in,” a press release stated.