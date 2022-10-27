BJP’s MLA Shopping: Cyberabad Police recover 80 minutes of CCTV footage, interrogation on

The CCTV footage is from the farmhouse in Aziznagar near Moinabad. The probe so far has indicated that prime suspect Nanda Kumar alias Nandu contacted the four TRS MLAs from an unknown phone and was not using his personal phone.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have on Thursday secured CCTV footage spanning 80 minutes, apart from visuals recorded using a bodycam, of the covert attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party to lure four TRS legislators on Wednesday. The interrogation of the three agents arrested last night is also on.

The CCTV footage is from the farmhouse in Aziznagar near Moinabad. The probe so far has indicated that prime suspect Nanda Kumar alias Nandu contacted the four TRS MLAs from an unknown phone and was not using his personal phone. An attempt was also made by him to get the four TRS MLAs to speak to a ‘big leader’ at the Centre. However, Nanda Kumar was reportedly told by an assistant of the leader that he was not available for interaction over phone.

Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, police have booked a case in the Moinabad police station and the investigation is being intensified.

One of the accused in the covert operation, Satish Sharma is being questioned by the police at the farmhouse in Moinabad, while the other two, Simhayajulu from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar, are being questioned at the Shamshabad Rural police station. All the three are likely to be produced before court by evening.

Cases have been booked against the three under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 171-B (attempt to induce with bribe), 171-E (bribe), 506 (criminal intimidation) read with 34 (criminal act by several persons) and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

In the complaint, Rohit Reddy said as per the deal, the accused had come to the farmhouse. Rs.100 crore was offered to switch loyalties to BJP while Rs 50 crore was offered for influencing other MLAs to join the BJP, according to reports. Further details on this are awaited.

A press conference by the MLAs is expected to be held shortly while Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy too is likely to address the media in Hyderabad soon.