Cyberabad She Teams strive towards safer city

The women safety wing of Cyberabad Police receive 157 plaints in a month

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:07 am

Hyderabad: In just 30 days, the Cyberabad She Teams received 157 complaints of harassment of women. According to officials, the complaints came in through different modes, ranging from WhatsApp complaints to those registered on the Hawk Eye app, via email, by scanning the QR Code and also direct walkins, with the She Teams initiating action after inquiries into all the complaints.

Cyberabad Police officials said 36 cases, including 25 petty cases, were registered after inquiries. While 82 persons were warned over the phone itself to mend their ways, the police counseled all the persons against whom the complaints were received. The She Teams also conducted decoy operations to catch 143 persons red-handed and book e-petty cases. Two child marriages were stopped during the month of July, the officials said.

In one of the cases dealt by the Balanagar She Team, a man called Vamsi of Suraram was caught for blackmailing a woman after collecting her pictures and intimate videos. The man had threatened to upload the videos and pictures of the victim on social media platforms. He then promised to marry her but backed off again later. In another case, the Shamshabad She Team caught one person who sexually assaulted a girl on the pretext of marriage. In the IT Corridor, a physics lecturer was caught intruding into the house of a student and blackmailing her after collecting her pictures.

The Cyberabad She Teams have requested women who are victims of stalking or online harassment to approach the She Teams by sending WhatsApp messages to 9490617444 or to utilise the Dial 100 facility or to send an e-mail to ‘[email protected]’.