Cybercrime entered even politics, need new age solutions to tackle it: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:40 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Cybercrime has entered even in politics and voters were now being lured to vote in favour of a political party by sending money through e-wallets and online transactions, said IT minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Telangana State Police Centre of Excellence for Cyber Safety at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here on Saturday, Rama Rao said, “Cybersecurity is a huge challenge. New age crime need new age solutions. I would suggest involving ECI as a stake holder, not just the police or IT firms.”

He emphasized the need to publicise 1930, the national cybercrime reporting helpline.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of the police in setting up CCTV network and use of body worn cameras which acts as deterrence to those thinking to commit offences. The NALSAR is already working on drafting a legislation on cybercrime, which perhaps would be first of its kind in the country, he said.

As per social activist Sunitha Krishnan’s suggestion, the Minister requested the police department to come up with a sexual offender registry.

Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali said the cybercrime center will work in coordination with police and top IT firms, education institutions and banks to counter cybercrime.

Director General of Police, M.Mahender Reddy said there was hardly anyone who has not been affected or been a victim to cybercrime in the current scenario.

“Undoubtedly we are first police organizations in the country in the use of technology,” he said.