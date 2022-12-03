Healthcare system rapidly transforming: KTR

While addressing the Women in Medical Conclave event at AIG Hospitals, he pointed out that two of the three companies that have developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccines in India are from Hyderabad and both of them have women as their leaders in the driver’s seat.

Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the State has the highest number of working women in the country, as per National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), and that the State government is making all efforts to create a stronger women workforce.

“The list of women who have made strides in the field of healthcare is endless. Today, our healthcare system is rapidly transforming as they embrace digital technologies. Women can play an important role in this evolution – not only as medical professionals but also in the field of artificial intelligence, big data, and data digitization which aid in smarter decision-making,” he stated.

He further said that Hyderabad is where biology meets technology, data sciences marries life sciences, and mangovers meets metaverse.

“The city is that melting pot where the confluence of these technologies can be leveraged for the greater good of humanity and healthcare advancements in today’s world,” the minister added.

The State government has embarked on an ambitious mission to create digital health profiles of over 40 million citizens in Telangana, bringing together medicine and technology. The pilot project was carried out in Rajanna Sircilla and Mulugu districts.

“During the pilot project in these districts, we noticed that there is a high prevalence of oncological ailments among women and cardiologic challenges. So, as a government, when planning 33 medical colleges, what we ought to be doing now is start preparing for the future,” the minister said.

In Rajanna Sircilla, the State government is all set to build a medical college with a dedicated Oncology Unit.

Pointing out that the number of women enrolling in degree programmes in the State is rising steadily year after year, he said that bachelor sciences are amongst the top three popular undergraduate courses which are extremely encouraging.

“It is extremely encouraging to see that more than 42,000 admissions a year, the staggering 75 percent of women in life sciences, is an incredible opportunity to create a strong workforce. As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the State has the highest number of working women in the country,” he added.

The minister also lauded Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, for providing high-quality and affordable treatment for patients during the pandemic.