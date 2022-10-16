Moot Court Competition concludes at NALSAR

Hyderabad: The 15th NALSAR– Justice BR Sawhny Memorial Moot Court Competition 2022 was organised by the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Justice Bodh Raj Sawhny Memorial Trust here from October 14 to 16. The aim of the competition was to stir up research and indulgence in poignant issues in constitutional law.

More than 70 teams from across the country participated in the event and 24 teams qualified for the oral rounds conducted on NALSAR campus here.

Jindal Global Law School team comprising Saksham Gadia, Yajas Achal and Ishika Singla and Symbiosis Law School, Pune, team comprising Shelal Lodhi Rajput, Vibhor Chandra and Nikunj Agarwal were the finalists.

The Jindal Global Law School team emerged victorious in the finals. The final round was argued before a panel of five judges – Gautam Bhatia, Alok Prasanna, Priya Iyengar, Prof. N Vasanthi and senior advocate A Kranti Kumar Reddy.

Addressing at the valedictory event, Justice P Madhavi Devi spoke about her journey from being a lawyer to the judge of Telangana High Court. She particularly inspired students to look forward to reaching high echelons in the legal profession.

In his address, NALSAR University of Law Vice Chancellor (I/C) and Registrar, Prof. V Balakista Reddy congratulated all the participating teams and also highlighted the mooting culture promoted by the NALSAR.