Hyderabad witnesses heavy rain, unlike anything seen in recent years

According to IMD, from April 1 to 29, Hyderabad has already received a staggering 94 mm of rainfall, compared to the usual mark of a mere 20.9 mm

Hyderabad: Known for its hot and sultry Aprils, Hyderabad is experiencing rains of different proportions this time.

A rainfall that is more akin to the monsoon season than summer has caught the city off guard. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from April 1 to 29, Hyderabad has already received a staggering 94 mm of rainfall, compared to the usual mark of a mere 20.9 mm.

The weather department is attributing this sudden bout of rainfall to the western disturbances, a weather phenomenon that brings moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region.

Shravani from IMD-Hyderabad commented on this occurrence, stating, “We haven’t seen rainfall like this in the past few years. Last year, April received only a few rains, with average rainfall standing at just 6.2 mm.”

The last time massive rains hit Hyderabad was in April 2015 when the average rainfall stood at 97.4 mm. After that, every year, rains were light to moderate. The mean April rainy days for the city are usually only two, but this year has seen eight rainy days in total.

The residents are basking in the glory of the rain, with many taking to social media to express their amazement. One Twitter user wrote, “I never thought I would see the day when Hyderabad would be this greener in April!” Another posted, “The rain is so heavy that I am starting to wonder if the monsoons have arrived early this year.”

As the city prepares for more rainfall on the last day of April, the IMD has issued a warning to the citizens to stay safe and avoid venturing out in the heavy downpour.

April rainfall data



2015: 97.4 mm

2017: 18.5 mm

2018: 46.2 mm

2019: 36.1 mm

2020: 20.5 mm

2021: 23.7 mm

2022: 6.2 mm

2023: 94 mm (till April 29)

